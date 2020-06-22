Sections
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone scolds paparazzi for posting, monetising videos of Sushant Singh Rajput without ‘family’s consent’

Deepika Padukone scolds paparazzi for posting, monetising videos of Sushant Singh Rajput without ‘family’s consent’

Deepika Padukone has quietly been highlighting topics such as sensitive journalism and mental health awareness in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 20:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Deepika Padukone poses with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Deepika Padukone hasn’t made a direct comment on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, but has used her platform to highlight everything from mental illnesses to sensitive journalism. Deepika recently commented on a post by a Bollywood paparazzi account on Instagram. The post showed Sushant’s body being taken from the hospital to the crematorium.

The video was captioned, “Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent.” Deepika replied in the comments section, “Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family’s written consent?” Deepika’s fans appreciated her gesture. “Well said,” one person wrote in reply to her comment. “Agree with you,” wrote another.

On the day of Sushant’s death, Deepika had written on Instagram, “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk.Communicate.Express.Seek help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope.”

 



Sushant died by suicide last week, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression. Deepika has long been an advocate for mental health awareness, and founded the Live Love Laugh foundation to propagate the cause. On Twitter, she requested the media to maintain sensitivity while reporting a suicide.

Also read: Video shows Deepika Padukone name Sushant Singh Rajput when asked who is the best actor, fans say ‘She knows hard work’

She also busted several myths about mental health in successive social media posts. “Repeat After Me. You cannot snap out of depression,” she’d written recently. Before that, the actor wrote, “Repeat After Me. Depression is not the same as sadness,” and “Repeat After Me. Feeling depressed is not the same as feeling sad.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kerala clamps down on travel of aged and kids as Covid-19 cases rise
Jun 22, 2020 20:35 IST
Rescuers called to help this stray. It left even them surprised. See pic
Jun 22, 2020 20:35 IST
Mourinho hits back at Merson’s criticism of playing style, Kane’s record
Jun 22, 2020 20:30 IST
Gemma Whelan was almost fired from Game of Thrones for this big blunder
Jun 22, 2020 20:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.