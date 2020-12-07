Deepika Padukone, Shabana Azmi, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu choose best performers of 2020, and they are not from films

2020 has changed us in so many ways that it would take years to actually understand them fully. The film industry has been no exception as it was in the eye of the storm for most of these 12 months. As theatres remained closed and people took to their devices for their fix of entertainment, the end-of-the-year lists are also reflecting this transition.

Instead of blockbusters and underdog films providing us the material to populate these lists, most of the best content is coming from OTT platforms, and what is more, this is the content tailored primarily for the streaming platforms. Actors Deepika Padukone, Shabana Azmi, Taapsee Pannu, Rasika Duggal, Tripti Dimri, Tillotama Shome, Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor were asked to choose their favourite performers of the year, with most choosing a performance from the web series.

Appearing on Rajeev Masand’s Actresses’ Roundtable for the year, Shabana was unequivocal as she appreciated Prateek Gandhi’s performance in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. “It is such an incredible and believable performance. It is a star-is-born kind performance. He is brilliant in it,” the veteran actor said.

Rasika Duggal termed Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance in Paatal Lok as ‘best of the year’. Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone said that everyone in Paatal Lok was pitch perfect. “I am not getting into specific performances... It came more from OTT than feature films. I liked both Delhi Crime and Paatal Lok, but as Delhi Crime last year then definitely Paatal Lok,” Deepika said. “The casting was insane. Every single actor in Paatal Lok was unbelievable,” Kiara said.

Tripti, who impressed people with her performance in Bulbbul, named Jaideep and A Suitable Boy’s Tanya Maniktala. “She has beautiful eyes and is very expressive and watchable,” Tripti said.

Taapsee chose Irrfan Khan’s last release, Angrezi Medium, as her performance of the year. “I was crying while watching the film,” Taapsee said. Irrfan died in April this year. Janhvi Kapoor chose Aruvi, a 2017 film. “The film released a while back, but Aditi Balan’s performance has stayed with me”.