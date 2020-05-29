Deepika Padukone shares glimpse into family WhatsApp group, Ranveer Singh’s contact is saved under ‘handsome’

Deepika Padukone has given fans a rare look into her family WhatsApp group. The group includes her husband Ranveer Singh, her parents and also her in-laws.

The screenshot reveals that Deepika has saved Ranveer’s contact number under the name ‘handsome’ and her father-in-law’s contact is saved by his full name, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani. The family is seen praising Ranveer for a recent interview.

Deepika’s mother Ujjala Padukone tells Ranveer that his interview was ‘very interesting’ while her father and former badminton star Prakash Padukone found it very candid. Ranveer’s father said the interview was lively and the actor thanked them all for their feedback.

“And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in.Like in the case above.Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently.Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better.And that to us is the most valuable,” Deepika captioned her post.

Deepika and Ranveer are currently in lockdown at their Mumbai home. Ranveer recently did an Instagram live interview with footballer Sunil Chetri. Deepika left cute comments on his post. “I love you baby,” Deepika wrote in the comments during the chat, and when it ended, she wrote, “Well played boys!” She also pointed out that Ranveer was ‘terrible at math’, and that he ‘was a brat and still is!’

Sunil asked Ranveer about how Deepika takes it when he immerses himself so deeply in his characters. The actor said it would not have been possible without Deepika’s support. “She is much more evolved. She is a great guide for me. She is a pillar for me. She keeps me on track. I probably wouldn’t have achieved what I did if it wasn’t for her. It’s my 10th year and I met her three years into show business and have been with her since then. I think I wouldn’t have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star, if she wouldn’t have been there. I would have been lost. She worries for me only because she sees I will go to any extent to get the desired result of the character. I can’t say it’s healthy as it takes a toll on you, but when you push yourself to the brink and come out, you evolve and that’s the beauty of the art. However, I am happy to report this to my wife that I have found more effective ways of achieving the results without being harmful to oneself,” he said.

