Deepika Padukone shares meme about her Diwali outfit, turns into ‘kaju katli pro max’

Actor Deepika Padukone never shies away from sharing a good meme about herself and her outfits on social media. After comparing herself to a mop, she has shared a picture that found similarities between her Diwali outfit and a delicious desi sweet.

Deepika took to Instagram stories to share the meme. The post was a combo of two pictures. On the left was a plate of kaju katli and on the left was Deepika’s picture from Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Diwali party on Friday. The actor was described as ‘kaju katli pro max’. As per the meme, the diamond-shaped pattern on her dress looked similar to the sweet. She wrote ‘check this out’ with the picture.

Deepika joined Siddhant and Ananya Panday for the Diwali party. The trio recently worked together on Shakun Batra’s upcoming film. Others who joined the party included Ishaan Khatter, Shakun and more members of the film’s crew. Deepika wore a white sharara suit to the party and posed for the paparazzi outside Siddhant’s home.

Shakun’s film recently completely a shoot schedule in Goa. It was among the first films to resume shoot after months of coronavirus lockdown. Talking about the film in detail, Deepika had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships.”

Deepika shared two special post with husband Ranveer Singh on Saturday to wish fans on Diwali and also celebrate their second wedding anniversary. The Diwali post showed the two dressed in traditional outfits, laughing together. “Heartfelt wishes on Diwali,” she captioned her post. Her anniversary post was a throwback to the time they got married in Italy’s Lake Como. “Two peas in a pod...Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me,” she wrote.

