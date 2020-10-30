Sections
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone shares special birthday note for her ‘baby girl’ Ananya Panday: ‘Words cannot describe love I feel for you’

Deepika Padukone shares special birthday note for her ‘baby girl’ Ananya Panday: ‘Words cannot describe love I feel for you’

All from Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Suhana Khan to Ishaan Khatter have wished Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday on her 22nd birthday.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 14:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday will be seen together in Shakun Batra’s next.

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 22nd birthday today and has been showered with birthday wishes several of her senior industry colleagues. All from Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor wished the Khaali Peeli actor on her special day.

Deepika shared a picture of Ananya on her Instagram Stories and also followed it up with a birthday note. She wrote, “My Baby Girl... Words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we’ve just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you’ve grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you...”

Deepika Padukone shared a birthday note for Ananya Panday.

Ananya is currently working on her next film being directed by Shakun Batra. She will share the screen space with Deepika and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

A source said the production is underway in Goa. Last year, Dharma Productions had announced, the yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in early 2020 and it will release on February 12, 2021. Like other projects, the shoot, however, appeared to be hit due to coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.



Kareena also shared a monochrome picture of Ananya on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful girl.” Malaika too shared a throwback party picture with her and wrote, “Happy bday my darling.”

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora wish Ananya Panday n her birthday.

Ananya’s Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter also took to Instagram to wish her on her birthday. He shared a candid picture of the actor along with a funny video of her showing a particular step and wrote, “Happy birthday sunshine girl —> swipe to see her happy feet dance.”

 

Also read: Suhana Khan says BFF Ananya Panday has never been rejected, asks her to ‘teach us your way please’. Watch funny video

Meanwhile, her BFF Suhana Khan also shared a funny throwback video from the time they played a TikTok game together. The video shows Suhana, Ananya, their friend Shanaya Kapoor and AbRam Khan playing a game ‘Put your finger down - Clown addition’ on TikTok. On being asked to put a finger down ‘if you have ever been rejected’, three of them: Suhana, Shanaya and AbRam put a finger down but Ananya’s answer proves she has never been rejected. Commenting on the same, Suhana wrote, “When the 7 year olds been rejected but the 22 year old hasn’t. Teach us ur way pls.”

