Deepika Padukone shares throwback pics of when she met Aamir Khan and he didn’t offer her food

Deepika Padukone has been regularly revisiting her childhood memories during lockdown and has now shared a throwback picture from her meeting with Aamir Khan as a teenager. The Piku actor even called out Aamir for not offering curd rice to her even though she was hungry.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Deepika wrote, “Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward.I still am. He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask...#random #anecdote @_aamirkhan.”

The rare picture shows Deepika in a black shirt and pants, sandwiched between Aamir and father Prakash Padukone. Her mother Ujjala is on the extreme left with younger daughter Anisha sitting in her lap. It was clicked during their New Year get-together and shows Aamir in the look he sported in his 2001 film, Dil Chahta Hai.

The picture received more than 5.5 lakh ‘likes’ within an hour, with fans talking about Aamir and Deepika’s then and now looks. A fan reacted, “You were 13, Jesus Christ you were so tall!” Another commented, “Hahah I can see his Dil Chahta Hai goatee.” One more wrote, “Omg!! It was the best day ever.”

Also read: Virat Kohli reviews Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok, says ‘Proud of my love for producing such a gripping series’. See pic

Deepika made her film debut much later with Kannada film Aishwarya in 2006. A year later, she shot to fame as the lead actor opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om.

Deepika recently expressed she is missing golfer sister Anisha while following social distancing protocols amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dubbing her sister as her ‘peanut,’ the actor wrote, “I miss you peanut !!!Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!! @anishapadukone #siblings.” She also shared a picture for Ujjala a day after Mother’s Day. It was from her pre-wedding puja and showed Deepika sitting between her mother and sister.

Follow @htshowbiz for more