Deepika Padukone stuns in white as she parties with Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s residence. See pics

Diwali parties were quite a rarity this year but a few celebrities still managed to come together for get-togethers. Among them was the team of Shakun Batra’s next, headlined by Deepika Padukone. The actor partied along with her co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the latter’s residence on Friday.

Deepika was spotted arriving at Siddhant’s house in a white short kurta and sharara pants. She had her hair tied in a ponytail. Ananya chose a stylish multi-colour gown with a thigh-high slit for the occasion. She was accompanied by her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. He was in a multi-colour shirt and shoes with cargo denims. Meanwhile, the host - Siddhant - was in an unconventional kurta and salwar pants.

Siddhant Chaturvedi hosted his film team at his residence ahead of Diwali.

Siddhant Chaturvedi welcomes Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra and Ishaan Khatter.

The entire team had returned from their shooting schedule in Goa last month. They all were spotted at the Kalina airport upon their arrival.

Deepika is working for the first time with Ananya and Siddhant. Being produced by Karan Johar, the film was originally meant to be shot in Sri Lanka, but the plan had to be changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about the change in shooting location, a Mumbai Mirror report had quoted a source as saying, “The delay gave Shakun time to work on the script. Since shooting in Sri Lanka is not feasible, they changed the setting to Goa which has a similar landscape of beaches and vintage churches.”

Talking about the film, Deepika had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships.”

