Deepika Padukone thanks music for getting her through the lockdown, shares pic of her piano

Deepika Padukone has shared a picture of her piano, in a post thanking music for getting her through the lockdown.

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:41 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Deepika Padukone has been learning to play the piano during the lockdown.

As she is spending time at home during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday took out a moment to thank "music" which has been a constant companion for many during the period.

 

The Piku actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her piano and penned a caption dedicated to music and describing how life would have been incomplete without it.

"Thank you for the music, the songs I'm(NOT)singing... Thanks for all the joy they're bringing. Who can live without it? I ask in all honesty," she wrote in her caption. "What would life be? Without a song or a dance, what are we? So I say thank you for the music, For giving it to me... #music," her caption further read.



Also read: Deepika Padukone is learning to play the piano during coronavirus lockdown

The picture of Padukone's piano also featured her photographs kept on the top of the piano. The 34-year-old actor has been sharing such insights from her daily life ever since the beginning of the lockdown.

