Deepika Padukone video chats with childhood best friends, shares an image of their life 50 years from now

Actor Deepika Padukone is a family girl at heart and her latest Instagram stories only proves the point further. The actor shared a screen grab of her chat with her childhood best friends.

The chat screen grab showed Deepika with two of other friends - Sneha Ramchander and Divya Narayan. It appears they were wishing Sneha on her birthday. The girls were all smiles. An illustration on the post joked about how they would still be chatting 50 years from now.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh have been staying home through all of the lockdown period. Deepika has also shown the homemaker side of her personality - cooking, cleaning and staying productive, all of which show how grounded her upbringing has been.

Deepika Padukone had previously shared a childhood pictures with the same set of friends.

In fact, it is her husband Ranveer who has been showing to the world how good his wife is in cooking. On two occasions in the recent past, he has shared pictures of videos of Deepika cooking Thai and Italian dishes for dinner.

While Ranveer is proud of his wife’s culinary skills, looks like he does find her tendency to keep doing something at home tiresome as well. He had even complained on their family Whatsapp group. Speaking about it to film critic Anupama Chopra, Deepika had said a while back, “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group.”

Also read: Karan Johar proudly shows off grey hair as his lockdown look: ‘Let me start behaving like my age for once’

As a public figure, Deepika was scheduled to have a chat with World Health Organisation (WHO)’s director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on mental health which has to be cancelled at the last moment.

The actor was set to discuss mental health issues amid the coronavirus pandemic with the UN health agency chief on Thursday. In a statement on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Deepika said the chat has been “put on hold” due to “highly unavoidable circumstances”. “I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances the conversation, ‘prioritising mental health during the pandemic and beyond’ between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, schedule for April 23rd, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice,” the actor said.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more