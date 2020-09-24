Deepika Padukone will be questioned on September 26, Rakul Preet Singh to join investigation tomorrow: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that Deepika Padukone will be interrogated on Saturday (September 26) in connection with the investigation into a drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Her manager and KWAN employee Karishma Prakash will be questioned on Friday (September 25), along with Rakul Preet Singh.

Deepika acknowledged the summons issued to her, NCB officials told news agency ANI. She is travelling to Mumbai from Goa, where she was shooting for Shakun Batra’s next.

The NCB has stumbled upon a potential drug racket in Bollywood while investigating Sushant’s death. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was arrested on September 8 for procuring drugs and is currently lodged at Byculla jail. She was remanded to 14-day judicial custody, but on Tuesday, a special court extended her judicial custody till October 6.

Rhea’s bail plea has been deferred by the Bombay High Court till September 29, according to India Today. The plea was heard on Thursday, after it was deferred from Wednesday due to heavy rains.

Apart from Deepika and Rakul, actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have also been summoned for questioning by the NCB. Reports suggest that the names of other top stars have also come up in the case. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

On Wednesday, producer Madhu Mantena reached the NCB guesthouse in Mumbai to record his statement in the case. Employees of celebrity management agency KWAN, including Jaya Saha and CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, have also been interrogated.

The NCB entered the investigation into Sushant’s death after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found evidence of a drugs angle while probing the money laundering angle. NCB director Rakesh Asthana had said, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.”

