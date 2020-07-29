Deepika Padukone wishes Huma Qureshi on her birthday: ‘Probably the only person my sister loves more than me’

Actor Huma Qureshi celebrated her 34th birthday on Tuesday and got wishes from her fans and friends on social media. One Bollywood celebrity whose birthday message stood out was Deepika Padukone.

Deepika shared a picture of Huma on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Probably the only person my sister loves more than me. Happy Happy birthday you!” Replying to her, Huma wrote, “Haha! It’s a (little) true but no one can take your place...no chotu @anishapadukone?” Anisha is Deepika’s younger sister and a professional golfer.

Huma also shared pictures from her at-home birthday celebrations. She was seen surrounded by a big pool of balloons and wrote, “Loved ! Thank you universe for all the blessings and love in my life ... I’m singing #happybirthdaytome !! What does a girl need but just some fun balloons on her birthday right ?? #gratitude #happy #balloon.” In an Instagram Story, she thanked her fans for their wishes but said she wanted to eat her cake before responding to more messages.

Others who wished Huma on her birthday were Nargis Fakri, Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khana and Tahira Kashyap. “Omg happy birthday girl,” Nargis wrote in a comment on Huma’s post.

Huma will soon be seen in Zack Snyder’s zombie movie, Army of the Dead. “I had a great time working not just with Zack, but also with [actor] Dave Bautista, the rest of the cast and crew. It has been a very enriching experience as an actor, as so much attention to detail has gone into making it. Just learning how things happen on the other side of the world, has been fulfilling,” the Badlapur (2015) actor adds,” she told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview.

Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, opposite her real life husband, Ranveer Singh. In the film based on India’s victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup, he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev while she will play his wife Romi. Deepika also has a domestic noir film with Ayan Mukerji and a Mahabharata project told from the perspective of Draupadi.

Deepika also recently announced her maiden Telugu project with Prabhas. The untitled trilingual film will be Prabhas’ 21st movie.

