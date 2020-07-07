Sections
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer Singh on his birthday with a precious photo: ‘The centre of my universe’

Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer Singh on his birthday with a precious photo: ‘The centre of my universe’

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram late on Monday to share a birthday post for husband Ranveer Singh who turned 35 this year.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 07:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Deepika Padukone shares a throwback party picture to wish Ranveer Singh on his 35th birthday.

Deepika Padukone shared a late but special birthday post for husband Ranveer Singh on Monday. Keeping it to bare minimum, the actor called him the centre of her universe and added she will keep the rest to be told in person.

Sharing a black and white picture of them laughing while raising a toast at a party, she wrote, “The light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance.As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You!#happybirthday.” The candid picture shows Deepika in a white embellished off-shoulder gown and Ranveer in a suit.

The post received close to 2 million ‘likes’ overnight with all from Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor liking the post. All of them and several of his other industry colleagues, fans and friends wished the actor on his 35th birthday. Alia, Parineeti, Sara, Ayushmann and others wished him.

Ranveer’s sister-in-law Anisha Padukone had also shared a candid birthday post for the actor. She had shared a picture of Ranveer dancing on Instagram and wrote in Hindi: “Janm dinn ki hardik subhkaamnayen (greetings on your birthday).”



The two will now be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film was scheduled to release in April but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. It is now slated to hit the theatres around Christmas this year. The couple has worked together in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films: Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Also read: Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha wishes ‘jijaji’ Ranveer Singh on birthday in a ROFL post, see pic

However, off the screen the couple is like any other husband and wife. Ranveer had even called Deepika ‘gharelu (homely) in a Filmfare interview. He had said, “She is so gharelu...I love it...I love it. I am telling you I am going to be the husband of the millennium. I am going to glide and breeze through it.”. He had also revealed the three things Deepika has banned him from doing again: “Staying out of the house till too late, leave the house without eating and miss her calls.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM must apologise for remarks made at all-party meet on June 19: Congress
Jul 07, 2020 08:14 IST
Happy Birthday Dhoni: 5 times MSD made bold call that won India matches
Jul 07, 2020 08:12 IST
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Jul 07, 2020 08:09 IST
Delhi Covid-19 cases top 100,000; India death toll hits 20k
Jul 07, 2020 08:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.