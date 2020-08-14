Delhi rape victim’s mother Asha Devi to Sushant Singh Rajput’s father: ‘Entire nation is with you, have faith and you will get justice’

The grieving family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has found support in Asha Devi, the mother of 2016 Delhi gang-rape victim, has extended her support to the family, demanding justice for the late actor who was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.

She told a news channel, “I was hurt when I saw Sushant’s sister come on national television and request people with folded hands. I haven’t met their parents or even talked to them but I was hurt because I have faced similar situation during the long legal battle while fighting for justice for my daughter.

“I just want to tell Shweta Singh Kirti and Sushant’s family that the truth will come out and you will get justice. Have faith. The case is with the Supreme Court, Bihar Police and all the public are with you. Der hai, andher nahi hai aapko insaaf zarur milega (It may be delayed but you will get justice eventually). Mumbai Police should also help them,” she added.

She further talked about the family’s feelings and told the channel, “I heard some minister asking for peace to be maintained. But someone who lost his young son, what will that old father do? How much of peace can he maintain? It has been two months since the death, your polics haven’t even filed an FIR and you are asking them to be at peace? Someone who lost his son may never achieve peace, not in his entire life.”

“If you are listening to me, I would like to ask Sushant’s father to have some patience and faith in the Supreme Court. The court will certainly hand over the case to CBI. Believe in the judicial system of the country., if your son has been murdered, you will get justice.The central and Bihar governments are with you, the entire nation is there with you,” she added.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput was planning move to Hollywood, generating Rs 50 crore, reveal diary pages shared by sister Shweta

Sushant’s family filed an FIR in the case in Patna, naming the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. They have been accused of abetment to suicide and money laundering, among many other charges. Sushant’s death also triggered debates about nepotism in the film industry and the importance of de-stigmatising mental health. Demanding a CBI probe in the matter, Shweta had posted a video on Instagram Thursday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more