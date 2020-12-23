Despite fallout, Govinda responds to Varun Dhawan’s birthday post, says ‘thank you beta’

Actor Govinda has responded to Varun Dhawan’s social media birthday post for him, in which the younger star had called Govinda the ‘OG’. Varun will appear in the remake of Coolie No 1, which originally featured Govinda in the lead role.

Taking to Instagram Stories earlier this week, Varun had shared a picture of Govinda and his father, director David Dhawan, on set. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE OG COOLIE NO1,” Varun had written. Govinda reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Thank you beta.”

Govinda had a public fallout with David after appearing in 17 films for him. Speaking with journalist Rajat Sharma on the show Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda said, “After I left politics, I told my secretary to keep the phone speaker on, so that I could listen what he (David Dhawan) was saying. I heard David saying, Chi-Chi (Govinda’s nickname) is questioning a lot. He was telling my secretary, I do not want to work with Govinda anymore. Tell him to do some small bit roles. This shocked me and I decided never to work with him. After 4-5 months, I again rang him up just to find out if he would give me a guest appearance in his film. He then never rang me back. I am revealing this in public after so many years. I think he is under somebody’s influence. I do not think he is that same David Dhawan whom I used to know.”

About Varun, Govinda had said, “I do not think his son will ever do 17 films with him, because he is, after all, David Dhawan’s son. He is educated. I never realized the meaning of doing 17 films with a director. It was Sanjay Dutt who told me to give work to a fellow Punjabi. I used to give work to fellow Punjabis at that time. I liked David and did many hit films with him. I did not even treat my relatives so well as I treated him. Even with my brother, who is a director, I did not do 17 films.”

Ahead of the remake’s release on Christmas, Varun has insisted that he shouldn’t be compared to Govinda. Earlier this year, at the Filmfare Awards, the two were spotted bonding. Govinda also wished Varun ‘all the best’ for the remake.

