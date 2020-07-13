Sections
Despite growing toxicity on social media, actors feel these platforms can still be good

Celebs such as Radhika Madan, Shama Sikander, Mandana Karimi, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya feel that social media is not just about trolls and toxicity, it has also been a means for them to stay connected with their fans during the Covid-19 crisis, and be aware about different things.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 22:05 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Shama Sikander advises that on social media “as long as you don’t compare your lives with others, you’re sorted.”

The whole debate about social media toxicity has kicked up a storm. While some celebrities such as Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, Shashank Khaitan, Aayush Sharma have quit Twitter, others including Soni Razdan, Karan Johar have restricted their comments section on Instagram, to ward off negativity.

So, is social media now all about trolls, bullies and a place to spew venom? Not really, say some celebs adding that how it has been a great means for them to stay connected with their fans especially during such crisis.

“I enjoy social media. It’s a place where I let myself the real me out which the audiences are otherwise, not able to see. There’s negativity at times but then you have the block option, isn’t it?” says Radhika Madan. 

Too little of social media can’t be good either, especially for people living on their own, feels Mandana Karimi.



“It keeps me sane, more so than ever before because of the lockdown. I mean, yes, I agree there are negative people on social media, but that’s there in life in general also. I raise awareness on social media and I also get aware about a lot of issues. I find it empowering and helpful,” says Karimi. 

TV actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya feels that moderation is the key to maintain sanity while being an active social media user. “I know how much is too much. I give it back to trolls when things get out of hand. I have done that on several occasions,” says the 35-year-old.

Another important thing, points Shama Sikander, that one has to remember is that social media doesn’t truly represent someone’s life and is in fact just a glimpse.

“As long as you don’t compare your lives with others, you’re sorted. There should not be any pressure and if you face negativity, you can report it that’s a legitimate option. Also,don’t take everything to heart and hit back at your haters,” she quips.

At the end, it’s all about having a balance. “I engage with my fans on social media for a limited time, but it doesn’t define my life. I don’t want my private life to be on display for the whole world to see,” says Mallika Sherawat.

