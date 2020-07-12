Devdas turns 18: Madhuri Dixit says Saroj Khan insisted she portray emotions in Maar Dala with her face, not dance steps

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has shared a long, heartfelt note for choreographer Saroj Khan as Devdas completed 18 years. Saroj Khan died on July 3. Madhuri has revealed how she would slip while practising moves for the popular song Maar Dala but Saroj insisted she could perfect it, and she eventually did.

Madhuri also posted a video in which she and Saroj can be seen dancing to Maar Dala. She wrote a long note in Hindi, “Today as we mark #18YearsOfDevdas I dedicate it to the force behind one of my finest dance performances in the film - Saroj ji.” She also mentioned that Devdas was a special album for her as the songs were ‘grand’ and the dance was classical - something she had not done with Saroj.

“Whenever we worked together, we never thought of making easy steps but always wondered how to make tougher steps. Maar Daala also had many such moments. One such moment was where I had to turn on my knees and then bend for the ‘Maar dala’ step. Each time I tried, I slipped after turning around. But we were sure that is how we wanted the step. The way Saroj ji showcased the song, was very beautiful. There is one shot where ‘Maar dala’ is said in 4-5 different styles. Saroj ji suggested I portray the emotions through my face instead of movements. One is a surprised Maar dala, another is a sad one, another one is ‘I know you do not love me but I love you’. There are so many ways she got me to showcase Maar dala. The song has happiness, pain and all the emotions that Chandramukhi must have felt.”

Madhuri added that Saroj Khan was impressed with her performance after the packup. “I still remember she had a beautiful smile on her face when we packed up. She was happy with y performance,” she wrote.

