Dhanashree Verma on beau, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal: We both are fun loving, so there’s never going to be a dull moment

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal aka Yuzi recently introduced his lady love, doctor-choreographer-YouTuber Dhanashree Verma to the world, as he shared pictures of their roka ceremony on social media. And since then congratulatory messages haven’t stopped pouring in, gushes Verma, adding that “Love and wishes have been overwhelming”.

Revealing how they first met, she goes on to share, “It started off as a student-teacher relationship in April. He had seen my dance videos on YouTube and knew about my work. During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connect.”

So who popped the question? “He did and I happily agreed,” says the 28-year-old, adding that the marriage might happen next year once the Covid-19 situation improves, as the couple plans to celebrate their new beginnings with their near and dear ones.

Verma shares that the lockdown gave them a lot more time to know each other better as companions.

“Yuzi is humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a total family guy. His humility bowled me over. The kind of values I’ve been brought up with, I actually wanted someone like him as my life partner. We both are ambitious and are supportive of each other’s profession. We both are fun loving, so there’s never going to be a dull moment,” she shares with a laugh.

Admitting that she’s a fan of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Verma is quick to add that she’ll now be rooting for Chahal and his Bangalore team in the upcoming IPL series in UAE.

“I’m going to be his biggest supporter. I wish and hope that Bangalore takes the trophy home and Yuzi does wonders,” says Verma, who’s father is in Dubai and couldn’t attend the roka ceremony in Mumbai.

“Now that Yuzi is also there, so my father plans to meet his would-be son-in-law,” she quips.

Meanwhile, Verma, who’s busy with her dance academy, is keen on going back to practising dentistry. “I’m also working on my debut single. I’ve lent my voice to the song, and I’ll choreograph and feature in it, too. We plan to shoot it soon. Rest of the time is dedicated to my family and the upcoming IPL matches,” she signs off.

