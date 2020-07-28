Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta records statement, submits copy of Sushant Singh Rajput’s contract for Drive

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, has reportedly submitted a copy of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s contract for the film Drive to the Mumbai Police. Apoorva was summoned for questioning in the case and recorded his statement at the Amboli police station on Tuesday. He was there for three hours.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Drive was Sushant’s last release before he died by suicide on June 14. After several delays, the film skipped a theatrical release and premiered on Netflix in November last year.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was being treated for clinical depression. It has been alleged that professional rivalry may have had a role to play in his death. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the case and have questioned at least 38 people. Summons have also been sent to Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar’s manager.

Fans have been demanding that Sushant’s death probe be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Shekhar Suman has been amplifying the demand and has even started a ‘Justice for Sushant Forum’ for the same.

Meanwhile, when Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti was requested to push for a CBI inquiry, she said that the family is waiting for the Mumbai Police to finish their investigation. “We were waiting for Mumbai police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports,” she told a fan on Facebook.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

