Dharmendra celebrates 54 years of Phool Aur Patthar, says ‘Removing my shirt did wonders for the film as well as for me’

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 06:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Phool Aur Patthar starred Dharmendra and Meena Kumari in lead roles.

Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared a special video to mark 54 years of his hit film Phool Aur Patthar. The film had released on August 14, 1966 and turned out to be a turning point in his career.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Dharmendra wrote, “Lovely old memories .....With love to you all . ... Friends Love. you all for your loving response to my earlier posts......take care.” The first part of the video shows a crucial scene in which Dharmendra is seen beating up a man and Meena Kumari runs towards them and slaps Dharmendra to stop him from killing the man. Another clip shows Dharmendra telling Meena Kumari about the innocent kids on the streets who have nothing and get everything only when they become hardened like a stone.

 

The later part of the video is a throwback from one of Dharmendra’s interviews where he is seen talking about the film. He reveals it was his idea to remove his shirt and put it on Meena Kumari, who was sleeping in the cold, to show how empathetic his character was. “Removing my shirt did wonders for the film as well as for me,” he says. He seems to be pointing at how he was known as the He-Man of India for his good physique after the success of the film.



Phool Aur Patthar was directed by OP Ralhan. It also starred Shashikala, Lalita Pawar, Sunder, Jeevan, Madan Puri, Iftekhaar and many others. It featured a complete arc of Dharmendra’s character who went on to become a kind-hearted man from being a villain.

Dharmendra often shares old clips from his films on Twitter and videos of his life at a farm these days. The actor is currently spending his time at his farmhouse. He had recently shared a video of him driving a tractor in the field.

