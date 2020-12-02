Dharmendra on getting older: ‘My biggest worry is that my fans may stop loving me’

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently announced that he will soon be seen in Apne 2 with his two sons, Sunny and Bobby, and his grandson, Karan. Even though he is returning to the big screen after two years, he is excited as ever to be back in front of the camera.

Dharmendra was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se in 2018. The film also starred him with Sunny and Bobby. Dharmendra says they are known for creating ‘family entertainers’.

The actor will soon turn 85 on December 8. However, he doesn’t feel old and is excited about doing new work. “I stopped counting my age after I turned 60. No matter what your age, you should keep your enthusiasm alive. I have childlike excitement about small things that life has to offer; I keep myself excited by thinking about what to do next as an actor. The camera loves me, and I become a different man when in front of it. I had dreamt of being an actor, and became one because of my fans. My biggest worry is that my fans may stop loving me. So, I keep myself grounded and consider myself a newcomer even today. I tell myself that I need to experiment with different roles,” he said in an interview to Mid-Day.

Dharmendra added that he is open to working in web series. “Every decade, the audience’s tastes change. So, you have to offer them the kind of cinema they enjoy. I am unstoppable as an actor and will do a web show. I am waiting for a good opportunity,” he said.

Sunny had announced Apne 2 on Tuesday. “With the blessings of Babaji and your love, all of us will be seen together, again. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021,” the actor said in a tweet.

Apne 2 will be directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the 2007 hit drama, and will be produced by Deepak Mukut. Apne was a sports drama that featured Dharmendra as a disgraced former boxer who tries to reclaim lost respect in his career through his sons.

