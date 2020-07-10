Dharmendra pays tribute to Jagdeep: ‘Till film industry exists, Soorma Bhopali will be remembered’

Actor Dharmendra went down the memory lane to recall his association with late actor Jagdeep, saying it was not easy to make people laugh, something the veteran actor excelled in. Jagdeep died at the age of 81 on Wednesday.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he said: “I believe playing a comedian is lot more difficult than a tragic hero because it’s not easy t make someone laugh. But Jagdeep saab could make even someone who was crying laugh. Few are blessed with such talent. And when you have a fine actor by your side, it just lifts the scene. That’s what happened in Sholay. Jagdeep saab, Amitabh (Bachchan) and I have wonderful comic timing, very different from each other, which combusted on screen. Till the film industry exists, Soorma Bhopali will be remembered.”

Dharmendra mentioned how Jagdeep was already an established star when he entered the film industry. He said that such was their friendship that years ago when Jagdeep requested Dharmedra to appear in his production, 1988 Soorma Bhopali (which he also directed), Dharmendra immediately agreed. The actor regretted the fact that the pandemic had prevented people from meeting each other and that he would visit the family after the pandemic was over. He also mentioned how Jagdeep had a passion for collecting old coins; the comedian had given one to Dharmendra too.

On Thursday, Amitabh too had written evocatively about their association. He had said: “Last night we lost another gem. Jagdeep, the actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away. He had crafted a unique individual style of his own.. and I had the honour of working with him in several films.. the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and Shahenshah.”

Also read: Pooja Bhatt shares video of Kangana Ranaut thanking Mahesh Bhatt at award ceremony: ‘Guess videos lie too’

Amitabh had continued, “He had even requested me to do a small guest role in a film he was producing, which I did. A humble human... loved by millions. My duas and my prayers.”

Amitabh had also given a peek into the personal life of Jagdeep, mentioning his real name. He wrote: “Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri.. his real name , adopted Jagdeep as his film name and gave the film fraternity such memorable performances, that brought so much joy and happiness all around.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more