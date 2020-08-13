Dharmendra remembers the time Bobby Deol got emotional, said ‘there’s no one like my dad’

Veteran actor Dharmendra took a trip down memory lane and revisited a sweet moment from his life. He shared a picture with his sons, actors Sunny and Bobby Deol, when they accompanied him to an awards function in 2007.

The photo showed Dharmendra and his boys on the stage of IIFA Awards in Sheffield, England. While Dharmendra is holding on to his lifetime achievement award, Bobby is seen with tears in his eyes after speaking about his father to the audience.

“Apne to Apne hote hain .... Bob at a function, became emotional ‘Mere papa jaisa koi nehin (There’s no one like my father)’ ....l am really blessed,” Dharmendra wrote in his tweet. Watch the full video here:

Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny have worked in three films together--Yamla Pagla Deewana and it’s sequel and family drama Apne. A fan asked Dharmendra to make a sequel to Apne and he replied that it’s already in scripting stage. “Maninder, Jeete raho. We are working on a script .... Apne 2.... need good wishes from you all,” he wrote.

More fans also showered their affection on the Deol family. “I can feel this moment. Man bowing deeply. papa jaisa koi nahi. Sparkling heart. True said...bobby Veera ..aap sa koi nahi. Folded hands. Folded hands. love you deolz ..@aapkadharam god bless you ,” wrote a fan. Dharmendra thanked everyone with ‘jeete raho (live long)’ blessings.

Dharmendra regularly shares social media updates with his fans. Recently, he wished his fans and friends very good morning with a breathtaking view from his farmhouse. In the picture, the sun beamed through the lush green trees and cloudy sky.

Earlier, Dharmendra had shared the view of a fine morning in his farmhouse and documented his daily exercising routine.

