Dharmendra shares hilarious video of Dilip Kumar delivering speech in Punjabi: ‘His words speak to the soul’

Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared a throwback video of legendary actor Dilip Kumar from 22 years ago. In the video, Dilip is seen making a humorous speech in Punjabi, in front of a large crowd.

“Ye ...pyaare bhai mere ...Urdu bolen English bolen ....Hindi punjabi bole....rooh mein uttar jaare hain....jazbaat bhare bol inke (This my dear brother, whether he speaks in Urdu, English, Hindi or Punjabi, his emotional words speak to your soul),” Dharmendra wrote in his tweet. The video is from 1998, when Dilip was 75 years old. He is currently 97.

In the video, Dilip talks to the audience about the similarities in their languages and lifestyles. He also has a funny take on being asked about the secret behind his good health at 75.

Dharmendra and Dilip worked together in Anokha Milan (1972). He has long been a fan of Dilip and had expressed regret about not getting to work with him in more films. “Anokha Milan.......milap chand lamhon ka.....phir...... zindagi bhar .....kisi film main.....mauqa na mila ......Happy Birthday Dalip Sahab .......love respect (A unique meeting. We met only for a few moments then I never got a chance to work with you again in a film),” he wrote in a tweet on Dilip’s birthday in 2019.

Also read: Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad seeks probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘No newcomer should go through such torture’

Dharmendra told Entertainment Ki Raat’s Saumya Tandon in 2018, “In my growing days, I used to look up to Dilip Kumar sahab. I was in complete awe of his charisma and I think there can’t be anyone like him in this film industry.”

Dilip Kumar currently lives with his wife, actor Saira Banu in Mumbai while Dharmendra is enjoying the farm life and often shares pictures with his animals and the green produce from his fields.

Follow @htshowbiz for more