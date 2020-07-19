Sections
Home / Bollywood / Dharmendra shares throwback pic of Raj Kapoor and Nargis, says the good old days and style won’t come back

Dharmendra shares throwback pic of Raj Kapoor and Nargis, says the good old days and style won’t come back

Raj Kapoor and Nargis seem to sharing a sweet moment in this image that Dharmendra has shared online.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Raj Kapoor looks at the camera as Nargis stares at him fondly in this throwback image shared by Dharmendra.

Veteran actor Dharmendra has posted an endearing image of late actors Nargis and Raj Kapoor and it certainly is a Sunday treat for movie buffs. The image is perhaps from the time when Raj Kapoor and Nargis were in London for the shoot of their 1949 film Andaz.

The black and white image shows the star couple standing outside Stratford Court Hotel in Oxford Street (now the Edwardian Berkshire Hotel), London. Raj has a cigar on his lips, and is seen adjusting his suit as Nargis laughs while looking at him. Sharing the Dharmendra, he wrote, “Woh din ......Dharm.....Andaaza.....Woh.....lot ke na ayenge ......Ek Aah....”

 

Karisma also shared the picture on her Instagram page and wrote, “Our handsome Dadaji #grandfather #familylove #rajkapoor #legend.”



 

Directed by Mehboob Khan, Andaz was about a spoiled daughter, played by Nargis, of a rich businessman. Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor played her suitors.

Raj and Nargis were often linked together and he is said to have had an affair with her as well. Rishi had talked about the idea of making a biopic on Raj Kapoor. “We don’t want to do anything that would upset any family in the film industry. You can’t make a biopic and not say things that happened other than work.There were relationships which I have said it in my book, you can’t deny it at all, so why make it at all. I don’t want to hurt anybody’s emotions or stir up hornet’s nest, we don’t want to sensationalise. We want the younger generation to know the real Raj Kapoor through his biopic,” Rishi had said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares a glimpse into his personal life, says ‘a pain so precious, so close’. Watch

Dharmendra has been staying in his Punjab farmhouse for a long time and has been entertaining fans with beautiful videos and images showcasing his vast farms and the beauty of nature.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune reports 1,838 fresh positive Covid-19 cases on Saturday
Jul 19, 2020 16:07 IST
4 houses collapse, one bridge damaged in overnight heavy rain in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
Jul 19, 2020 16:05 IST
Nivin Pauly unveils first look of new Malayalam film Padavettu, see poster
Jul 19, 2020 16:05 IST
230 kg gold came in 13 consignments in Kerala in last one year, say sleuths
Jul 19, 2020 16:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.