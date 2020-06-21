Dharmendra shows off Lata Mangeshkar’s gift and the gorgeous view from his farmhouse. Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra is enjoying he best retirement life at his farmhouse. On Sunday, he shared a video that showed the stunning view of the mountains from his home.

The video also showed him enjoying music on a Caravan, gifted to him by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Her song Mera Saaya plays in the beginning of the video while the cameraman captures a video of the lush gardens of the house and the distant blue hills. It ends on Dharmendra showing off the music player. He added that the music gives him a lot of peace. He ends the video by praying for his fans’ good health and reminding them to stay happy.

“Lata ji , an affectionate sister who is always concerned. Friends love you for your loving response,” he wrote in his tweet. He also shared a video of a tiny bird who came visiting earlier on Sunday morning. He remembered the golden 60s era as he listened to the song Tere Paas Aake Mera Waqt Guzar Jaata hai from 1965 film Neela Akash.

With the video, the veteran star noted, “ Bol .....Bete geeton ke......Kho jaata hoon ......sunehry....yaadon mein....jeete raho (I sometimes find myself lost in golden memories).”

Dharmendra’s fans loved his video. “We love you and your positivity,” he wrote. “Beautiful moments Dharamji, so sweet of you to share these personal moments with us.. You only believe in giving love.. that makes you special,” wrote another.

The actor earlier shared that he had returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced. He had been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

