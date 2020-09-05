Dia Mirza comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut who was called ‘haramkhor’ by Sanjay Raut, asks him to apologise

Dia Mirza has called out Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for using the word ‘haramkhor’ for actor Kangana Ranaut while expressing his anger against her. The actor said he must “apologise for using such language.”

She took to Twitter to express her disappointment in reaction to a viral video which shows Raut criticising Kangana for “disrespecting Maharashtra and Shivaji Maharaj”. Dia tweeted, “Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61 . Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language.”

Talking about the trend of abusing women on social media and otherwise, Dia further wrote in another tweet, “The last few months have seen an unprecedented rise in name calling and personal abuse. It is something that undermines every effort made to build a safe/equal society for women. Unfortunately many women are also perpetuating this culture. This must stop. Let’s stand together!”

Earlier on Saturday, Kangana had reacted to a Twitter user who claimed that the Queen actor had not insulted Shivaji and had called out “freedom of speech warriors” for not speaking up for her.

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana had written from her team’s account, “In 2008 Movie Mafia declared me a Psycho, in 2016 they called me a Witch and Stalker in 2020 Maharashtra Minister publicity gave me the title of Haramkhor Ladki, because I said after a murder I feel unsafe in Mumbai, where are INTOLERANCE debate warriors?”

Kangana had earlier said in her defence on Twitter, “After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don’t trust @MumbaiPolice cos they ignored SSR’s complaints, he told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed, if I feel unsafe,does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?”

