Dia Mirza: In 2021, let us resolve to become better citizens of our planet with our choices

Actor- environmental activist Dia Mirza has been consistently at the forefront of conversations about climate change. According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call and a distress signal we must pay heed to, to acknowledge the imbalance between the human race and the environment.

“The last few years have clearly signalled that actions have consequences. And if the spate of natural disasters and the pandemic itself has taught us anything, it is that we need to reconsider the way we treat nature and the way we live,” Mirza shares.

In her own life and home, the 39-year-old diligently follows a greener, earth-centric lifestyle. She has repeatedly discussed the urgent need to cut carbon emissions, consume natural resources mindfully and find solutions at micro and macro level to preserve the environment.

“In 2021, let us resolve to become better citizens of our planet with our choices. We all have a part to play in helping the earth heal. And it is not very difficult to make a small change today that will collectively and positively impact our future in the only home that we have ever known,” she says.

On what she would want others to have as their resolution for this year, Mirza asserts that they have to be related to sustainable living in 2021.

“Just one positive resolution can have a far-reaching impact on the well-being of Mother Earth but five can be potentially transformative. Taking showers that last less than five minutes reduces wastage of water and reminds us that it is not an inexhaustible resource. We must refuse all single use plastics. We should segregate and compost waste at home as this not only makes the job of sanitation workers easy, it makes you aware of how much waste is being generated in a household, how much can be recycled, composted, is bio-degradable and how much is headed towards a landfill,” she lists.

The actor also adds that use of biodegradable/natural cleaning agents and personal hygiene products that do not harm the environment.

“Just a little bit of research online can show us where we can buy bamboo toothbrushes, organic cleaning and washing liquids and more. Also, reduce consumption. Whatever that item may be, clothes/food/gadgets, ask yourself, ‘do I really need this?’,” she concludes.

