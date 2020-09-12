Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Dia Mirza: Just to say something for the sake of it has become a culture these days

Dia Mirza: Just to say something for the sake of it has become a culture these days

Actor Dia Mirza says while she likes to keep negativity at bay, that does not mean that she is not tuned in to what’s happening around her especially what’s being said about Bollywood, of it being a bad place with many vices.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 20:36 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Dia Mirza says she has completely blocked the bad side of social media

On social media, it takes no time for opinions to turn into arguments and maybe that’s why it’s called the newage battle ground to have heated debates on, especially pertaining to the film industry. Reasoning her sparse tryst with social media, actor Dia Mirza says she prefers to stay aloof from all the chaos.

“I’ve completely blocked out the bad side of social media. If you see my timeline, I mostly use it to share positive news and useful information, and I think you need to build an algorithm around that because that’s the power it holds. You follow people who’re not toxic, you’re listening, seeing, reading news that’s uplifting and motivating,” she shares.

However, that doesn’t mean she’s not tuned in to what’s happening around her especially the notion that Bollywood is a bad place with many vices.



“That’s not to say that you’ve to turn a blind eye or mute out the terrible things that are happening. It’s important to stay aware, too. I honestly feel that if I’ve nothing constructive to contribute to a narrative, I’d rather remain silent about it,” Mirza explains.



The actor also feels that there’s just too much noise and too many opinions floating on social media these days. “Just to say something for the sake of doing it has almost become like a culture. People seem to have an opinion on everything, and most often, it’s an aggressive opinion,” she opines.

Calling out the toxicity on social media, Mirza says, “There is so much anger on social media and the last thing I want to do is to contribute to or engage with that anger. So more often than not, I just read mentions and I can sense within the first three words of a tweet where it’s going. I just ignore most of it and block, block, block.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Sep 12, 2020 19:46 IST
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Sep 12, 2020 21:33 IST
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
Sep 12, 2020 19:01 IST
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Sep 12, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

HT Chandigarh Our Take: The making of a business-friendly city
Sep 12, 2020 21:29 IST
Star Neymar back in PSG squad for home game vs Marseille
Sep 12, 2020 21:22 IST
Terror hideout busted in J-K’s Poonch, arms and ammunition recovered
Sep 12, 2020 21:26 IST
Maguire retained as Man United captain by Solskjaer
Sep 12, 2020 21:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.