Dia Mirza, R Madhavan have a Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein reunion after 19 years, discuss possible sequel

Actors Dia Mirza and R Madhavan came together from a special online chat which got many Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein fans excited.

Dia and Madhavan starred together in the hit 2001 romantic movie, quickly becoming a beloved romantic onscreen couple. In her latest Instagram live #DownToEarthWithDee, Dia chatted with Madhavan who not just happens to be her first co-star but someone who shares her love for animals and nature.

“Maddy is very special. Along with being an amazing artist, he is an incredible human being with whom I share a strong love for nature,” Dia said while introducing him.

“I know people have been dying to see us on screen. It has been over 19 years and somehow I’m still inundated with songs, scenes and dialogues from the film every day on my social media,” Madhavan said finding it overwhelming, like Dia, that their story still connects with audiences so effortlessly.

There have been talks of a sequel or a spin-off to the film. Talking about that, Dia said, “We are doing our best to make it happen, but we will only work together when we can give our best. There is something so special about Reena and Maddy and I think there was an innocence and honesty we shared in RHTDM that resonates so deeply with everyone even today. We wouldn’t want to dilute that in any way.”

Dia and Madhavan talked about his roots from Jamshedpur, where the actor said he had the best childhood anybody could have. “When you’re in a small town, one of the things that you become part of is nature - the geography of the place, the flora and fauna, it all becomes part of your upbringing. You learn to respect things depending on how people around you react to it. You are aware of everybody and everything around you, unlike in a big metropolis,” he said. The two reminisced about common childhood experiences of climbing trees and enjoying freshly plucked fruits.

Dia then talked about Madhavan’s urban farm at his home and how he has inspired a number of people to follow in his footsteps and lead healthier lifestyles.

“I think the Covid era has made everybody take a deeper look at themselves, more than anything else. A lot of priorities are becoming clearer as we go along, and I think one of the things that everybody is realising is how important it is to be in touch with who you really are, what really makes sense,” Madhavan said, adding, “Without a doubt, it doesn’t matter which community or religion you belong to, because eventually you have to be one with nature to be at peace.”

The conversation ended with both actors asking everyone to be more compassionate. “It’s going to be a very changed world when we all get out there and we’re all going to come from a place of stress, insecurities and fears. One thing that is necessary and most welcome is an abundance of compassion and understanding,” he said.

