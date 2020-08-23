Sections
Home / Bollywood / Dia Mirza spreads the message of non-violence via a Peace Day global event

Dia Mirza joins actors Jude Law and Bella Ramsey for the #PeaceDay virtual event on September 21

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 17:23 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, HT Mumbai

Dia is part of a virtual event that aims to unite four billion people globally, and features renowned names from entertainment, politics, and culture for 13 hours of digital activities to spread the message of peace and non-violence.

I hope people realise the importance of a world bereft of conflict and strife. A world without peace will result in more hardships for people and less effort and resources directed towards the issues that really matter,” says actor Dia Mirza, who will be part of a global digital event on Peace Day on September 21. 

The free-to-register digital event aims to unite four billion people globally, and features renowned names from entertainment, politics, and culture for 13 hours of digital activities to spread the message of peace and non-violence. With only 10 years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the event brings together 100 national governments, cities, businesses, NGOs and others who are committed to halving global non-violence by 2030. Produced by Hollywood actor Jude Law, the event will be hosted by British TV presenter Laura Whitmore, with Dia Mirza as one of the key speakers along with Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey. 

Mirza is the UNEP Ambassador, and UN Secretary Generals Advocate for SDGs. She states, “The seventeen SDGs cover a gamut of issues that affect human beings and achievement of these are impossible without peoples’ participation. First and foremost, people must know and understand their goals. Empathy, tolerance and respect for each other are a basic requirement and knowledge is the first step towards that. Once we are aware, we need to make small changes in our lives. For climate action, for instance, our consumption patterns need to change. If each one of us makes these small changes the overall result would be huge. The Covid-19 pandemic has underlined the importance of a united world that can come together to battle its collective crises. 2020 has been a challenging year but it has made us pause and think of the issues that really matter.”

