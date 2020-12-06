Dia Mirza: The way I look has been a disadvantage for me in my acting profession many a time

As someone who entered the film industry after winning a beauty pageant, one would assume that Dia Mirza would have had it easy. But the actor shares how she, too, has had to face challenges in her film career throughout.

“I think any stereotype and pre conceived notions are not good. The way I look has been a disadvantage for me in my acting profession many a times. I have lost a job and not been cast in a part because I look too good. It is a strange disadvantage,” she shares.

The 38-year-old, who made her film debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) after winning the Miss Asia Pacific title in 2000, further says, “I may be sounding very ungrateful. But because of the colour of my skin I am at a disadvantage. As much as I know and am acutely aware of the fact that darker complexioned women have it hard as well. But there is a certain type of cinema I love. I love the thinking cinema but the stereotypes attached to the thinking cinema and women who play those parts are so limiting. But finally things are looking up so I am not complaining.”

The year also marks 20 years since she won the title and Mirza, who wears many hats—actor, producer, activist, says for her it was like an opportunity which would lead to many more.

“I totally recognize the fact that winning this international pageant was a big deal. It gave me a voice, it gave me a platform, it empowered me financially, it gave me opportunities to work. I am still discovering. There is so much more I know about myself than when I was 18 and there is also just so much that is still to be discovered,” she explains.

Talking about her experience of being a part of the pageant, Mirza says it wasn’t easy for her at all as it was a very different environment.

“As somebody who was raised in a non competitive environment, my education system did not encourage competition, it was dramatically opposite for me to be a part of a contest. I remember while I was at the contest talking to my mother about it that I feel disadvantages by the fact that I don’t know competition. And she said it is you are not competing with anybody and your efforts should be to just be yourself. And enjoy yourself and learn and if any of what you stand for has merit, you will succeed,” she says.

So, if she hadn’t won the beauty pageant, would films still have found her? “I have no idea, I have always loved films. I used to participate in dramatics and elocutions right through school. My naani was an ardent film lover. I grew up with my mother telling me these stories and of course she also made me watch these cult classics. I do believe that given how creative and artistic I have always been and how much I have loved the performing arts , I do believe I would have found my way in this line of work,” she concludes.