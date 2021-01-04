Sections
Did Ishaan Khatter just make relationship with Ananya Panday Instagram official? Actor thanks his 'muse' in latest post. Watch

Did Ishaan Khatter just make relationship with Ananya Panday Instagram official? Actor thanks his ‘muse’ in latest post. Watch

Ishaan Khatter thanked his ‘muse’, Ananya Panday, in a new video of their Maldives vacation. He posted the video amid speculation about their relationship.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 16:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday rang in the New Year in the Maldives.

A day after being spotted together at the Mumbai airport, rumoured couple Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have shared new posts of their recent Maldives vacation. Ishaan once again acknowledged that they were together on the trip, when he thanked Ananya in the caption of his latest post.

Sharing the video montage on social media, he wrote, “New year, new energy. Cut a montage from my first proper ‘holiday’. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help muse and additional videography: @ananyapanday).” The video showed glimpses from their holiday, which included countless swims, dolphin spotting, great food, and some incredible sunsets.

 

On a couple of occasions in Ishaan’s video, Ananya makes appearances as well. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted a picture of herself wearing a swimsuit, and wrote, “Back home but mentally still here.”

Ishaan confirmed that the two indeed celebrated New Year together with a picture of Ananya sitting on a swing in the Maldives. A couple of pictures of Ananya and Ishaan clicking selfies with their hotel staff in Maldives have also surfaced on social media.

Also read: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday spotted together at Mumbai airport after Maldives trip, fans wonder if ‘Ishanya’ are dating

Ananya and Ishaan were seen together in Khaali Peeli. The film was directed by Maqbool Khan and arrived on Zee Plex. Ananya’s next release will be Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan, meanwhile, will be seen in Phone Bhoot, with Siddhant and Katrina Kaif. He recently appeared in the BBC miniseries A Suitable Boy.

