Home / Bollywood / 'Did not receive validation on home turf for years, but I am happier to receive it worldwide': Arjun Mathur on Emmy International nod

‘Did not receive validation on home turf for years, but I am happier to receive it worldwide’: Arjun Mathur on Emmy International nod

Emmy International 2020: Actor Arjun Mathur has been nominated for his performance in Amazon Prime series Made In Heaven. The actor says he is happy to finally receive a ‘validation’.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 13:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Arjun Mathur has been nominated for his work in Made in Heaven at Emmy International 2020.

Actor Arjun Mathur, who has bagged an Emmy International nomination this year, is proud to represent India at the international platform, but remembers how he did not receive validation on his home turf. Arjun has been nominated in the Best Performance By An Actor category for his role in Made In Heaven.

Apart from Arjun, Delhi Crime, starring Shefali Shah and created by Richie Mehta, has been nominated in the Best Drama category, while Four More Shots Please has been nominated for Best Comedy.

Arjun has essayed roles of a gay person twice before he landed in the Amazon Prime original. He had earlier featured in Onir’s I Am (2010) and Migration (2007). Revealing that several people discouraged him from taking up the role in Made In Heaven, Arjun told Mid Day, “But I followed my heart. When an honour like this comes your way, it validates your work. Often, we seek validation by way of the number of social media followers we have, or by bagging a big-budget Bollywood movie. But the world is bigger than that. I did not receive validation on home turf for years, but I am happier to receive it worldwide.”

 

Arjun, whose performance as a gay looking for a dignified life in Made in Heaven was acclaimed, will compete against Raphael Logam in Impuros, Guido Caprino in 1994 and Billy Barratt in Responsible Child.

Previously, Sacred Games, Radhika Apte, Lust Stories, Inside Edge and The Remix have represented India at the International Emmys as nominees. The British series McMafia, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, won the Best Drama award in 2019. The 2020 ceremony will be held on November 23.

