Did Richa Chadha take a dig at Kangana Ranaut with her ‘bikau’ comment in the wake of Diljit Dosanjh feud?

A day after actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter feud with actor Kangana Ranaut over the farmer protests unfolding across north India, actor Richa Chadha has tweeted a cryptic comment in Punjabi. Richa wrote about ‘sell-outs’ in her statement.

Attaching a GIF of a Sikh boy, she wrote, “Jo apne apne aap nu vechade aa, uhna nu lagda hai sab loki vikau haan (Those who believe everyone is a sell-out are the biggest sell-outs themselves).” Richa’s comment could be seen as a reference to an insult that Kangana had directed towards Diljit on Thursday, when she called him a puppet of filmmaker Karan Johar.

“Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? (Karan Johar’s pet, the grandma who was protesting in Shaheen Bagh for her citizenship, the same grandma was seen protesting with the farmers. I don’t even know who is Mahinder Kaur. What is this new drama?) Stop this right now,” she had written in a tweet.

Diljit retaliated saying, “Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...? Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho (Are you the pet of all the people you have worked with? Then the list of your bosses must be long. This is not Bollywood but Punjab. Manipulating people by lying and playing with their emotions is something you know very well).”

Diljit was supported in his stance by contemporaries such as Swara Bhasker, Mika Singh, and others. Taapsee Pannu, without taking sides, reposted an earlier comment in Gurmukhi. Richa shared the definition of the word ‘sociopath’ and stressed the importance of not messing with Punjabis.

Richa, who had previously been called a ‘jobless actor’ by Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel, spoke about working with the Queen actor in Panga. “Our synergy as actors worked well on-screen. We had a good time and it is not necessary that you make friends on all sets. At the end of the day, we are all here to give in our best,” she told Pinkvilla.

