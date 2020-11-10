Did you know Shamita Shetty turned down Aamir Khan’s Lagaan? Sister Shilpa spills the beans

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed an interesting fact about sister Shamita on Neha Dhupia’s podcast. Shilpa said that Shamita was offered the female lead in the Oscar-nominated epic Lagaan, but dropped out in favour of Mohabbatein.

“Both were big films and supposed to come out at the same time, so she had to choose,” said Shilpa on #NoFilterNeha. The role eventually went to Gracy Singh. Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, starred Aamir Khan in the lead role.

Shamita made her film debut with Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and others. After a series of flops, Shamita did a string of reality shows such as Bigg Boss 9, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Reflecting on her career, Shamita said in a 2017 interview to IANS, “I have not done that many roles. I have not been a part of that many films for a while. There is a lot that I would like to do… Maybe. I have said no so much that eventually worked stopped coming to me but I never stress on quantity. For me, quality matters. You are taking out time from your life to do something that you love and you should be happy doing it. I don’t want to do a film just for the sake of it. For me, I guess, I just had to pick the best from what came to me.”

A few years ago, she was seen in the web series Yo Ke Hua Bro, and according to IMDb, has two projects in the pipeline -- a film called The Tenant and a web series titled Black Widows.

Shilpa revealed in a recent interview to Pinkvilla that she was jealous of Shamita as a child. “I always felt she’s the better looking sister, the fairer one. She’s a better actress and a dancer. So I’ll admit this for the first time on this show that when she debuted, I did feel that nobody would give me work anymore after that,” she said.

