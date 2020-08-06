‘Did you watch Sonchiriya?’: Hansal Mehta exposes ‘fake fans’ of Sushant Singh Rajput who attacked him for defending Rhea

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is furious at all the attacks he has received on Twitter after he defended Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Hansal has been exposing the trolls as ‘fake fans’ who did not support Sushant’s work but still pretend to be his biggest fans.

“Who watched #Sonchiriya at the cinema halls? None of the hired trolls for sure. Who watched #Sonchiriya later? None of them. They deserve only contempt,” he wrote in a tweet.

Speaking about all the online hatred Rhea has received for the last two months, Hansal had written in a tweet earlier this week, “God forbid if the girl being accused and being subjected to a trial by media does harm to herself. Will Arnab, all the politicians and all those invited on these media witch-hunts be held accountable? Let her guilt/innocence be proved in a court of law for heaven’s sake.”

When he was trolled for supporting Rhea, Hansal began asking the trolls if they had even watched Sushant’s films. A Twitter user commented, “I think he is drunk.I saw one tweet where he was abusing,bt now it’s deleted I guess. Usually I don’t watch Bollywood’ movies only selective. Bt we are supporting #SSR as he ws a good human&its our rights to ask Justice in a democratic way so why he hs prob with it &comparing.” Hansal replied by saying, “Name 4 films with Sushant that you have watched in the last ,4 years. Did you watch #Sonchiriya? I pity you.”

Hansal tweeted, “By not watching the artist’s best work you have destroyed his soul. Those faking fandom at the behest of vested interests are nothing but trolls. They were insensitive towards his work. Now they are being insensitive to his memory. And disrespectful towards the law of our land.” “You know who you are,” he added.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. His fans have since been targeting Bollywood filmmakers, star kids and major studios for shunning him out of the industry. Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna last week for abetment to suicide. The case was transferred to CBI on Wednesday.

