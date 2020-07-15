Dil Bechara behind-the-scenes: Sanjana Sanghi got motherly treatment from Swastika Mukherjee on set

Swastika Mukherjee, who recently appeared in hit web series Paatal Lok, will now be seen as Sanjana Sanghi’s mother in her upcoming film Dil Bechara. She has now shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the making of the film on Instagram.

The picture shows Sanjana, who plays Kizie Basu in the film, and Swastika,sitting in a rickshaw while filming a scene on a street. Director Mukesh Chhabra can be seen explaining the scene to the two of them.

Talking about her bond with Sanjana, Swastika wrote in the caption, “Mothers are always over protective, be it the Sun rays or heart breaks or health issues. Once a mother, always a mother, be it reel or real. Kizie Basu @sanjanasanghi96 juug juug jio bachha. Mukku’s brief sar ankho par @castingchhabra I see you @mk.dop #behindthescene #DilBechara #memories #shootlife #goodvibes #gooddays #cinema #realandreel.”

Swastika had recently shared a video of her dancing with late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. The two can be seen doing casual salsa and having fun on sets. Opening up about the precious memory, she wrote in caption, “HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-) I’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever.”

Dil Bechara, is an official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars, which was based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. The Hindi version chronicles the story of a college girl Kizie, who suffers from cancer and Manny (Sushant), a survivor of osteosarcoma. The film is penned by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta and will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar from July 24.

