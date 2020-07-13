Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I know you are watching me’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will release on July 24 on an OTT platform. Before that, the film’s director Mukesh Chhabra left a touching note for the late actor.

He wrote on Instagram: “#dilbechra I know you are Watching me.” He did not mention anybody’s name but it would be safe to assume that he had Sushant in mind. Dil Bechara stars Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. For both Sanjana and Mukesh, the film is their respective debut project.

One of the pictures shows Mukesh deep into work on his table, possibly in the scripting and writing process, while the second picture, shows him behind the camera, directing a scene.

The post saw a number of cinema and television industry insiders express their sentiment in the comments section. While actor Amit Sadh, director Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya, Dharma Productions’ head honcho Apoorva Mehta and writer-direcor Tahira Kashyap dropped red heart emojis, actor Hina Khan wrote “Ohoooo”.

There is a lot of excitement around Dil Bechara, particularly among the fans of the late actor. The film’s trailer, which was unveiled last week, has become a hit online. It has received positive response from the viewers and many Bollywood celebrities. In particular, a dialogue was immediately picked up by his fans.

“Janm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai vo hum decide kar sakte hain,” Sushant says right in the middle of the trailer. Terming the dialogue as their “favourite”, from the film, several social media users have posted screengrabs of the dialogue, lauding the late actor’s dialogue delivery.

The film, adapted from John Green’s book The Fault In Our Stars, sees Sushant and Sanjana living their love story while the latter battles cancer. Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, the film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

