‘Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, heartbreaking to not see it in theatres’: Vikas Guppta

TV producer and Bigg Boss finalist Vikas Guppta put the sentiment of Sushant Singh Rajput fans in words as he requested the makers of Dil Bechara to show it in theatres. Dil Bechara is Sushant’s last film; the actor died on June 14 at his residence. It was announced on Thursday that the film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and will be available to everyone for free including the ones who have not subscribed to the streaming service, as a mark of tribute to Sushant’s love for cinema.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas wrote, “Dear @foxstarhindi It’s a Request if you can release #dilbechara in cinemahalls when ever they open. This is @sushantsinghrajput last film and it will be heartbreaking 💔 for it not be seen in theatres. Entire India would want to see that.”

Calling it a sincere request, he added, “Even if you have to put the film out the same day on The OTT platform this is going to be the last time the world will have chance to see sushant playing another life on screen. his last outing. The last time everyone gets to witness his craft. Please #foxstarstudios #foxstarhindi It would be something everyone of us will be grateful.”

He also addressed Sushant’s death and his body of work, “Sushant You are leaving behind a brilliant body of work In a very short span of time. Can’t wait to see you doing what you loved most. #sushantsinghrajput #artist #sushu #dilbechara Bhai You have left a void in lot of hearts Thankyou everyone who commented on this post for making me realise that we have to try and give our best if Sushant film can get a theatrica release. 🙏❤️ Please tag #foxstarstudios #Foxstarhindi in comments So they know how many of us wish the same. Please also put posts or repost requesting them of the same.”

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel, The Fault In Our Stars, by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. It was originally slated for May 8 theatre release but it could not see the light of the day due to the shuttering of cinemas owing to coronavirus crisis. Earlier, his film Drive also saw a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.