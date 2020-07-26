Sections
Home / Bollywood / Dil Bechara: Rajkummar Rao calls Sushant Singh Rajput a superstar, Ranvir Shorey says ‘took breaks to wipe away tears’

Dil Bechara: Rajkummar Rao calls Sushant Singh Rajput a superstar, Ranvir Shorey says ‘took breaks to wipe away tears’

Rajkummar Rao and Ranvir Shorey shared their views on social media after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 07:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Dil Bechara.

Rajkummar Rao has shared his observation after watching his late Kai Po Che co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara. The actor said he was left heartbroken once again after watching the film.

Sharing a glimpse of the emotional tribute paid by the movie to the late actor, Rajkummar wrote on Instagram, “#DilBechara broke my heart once again. It’s a beautiful, heartfelt film. A Brilliant performance by #Sushant. His charm and energy is unmatchable & that beautiful smile, Our Superstar.Such a wonderful debut by @castingchhabra & @sanjanasanghi96 you are amazing in the film. @arrahman take a bow sir.”

 

Director Mukesh Chhabra acknowledged Rajkummar’s post by dropping a few heart emojis in the comments section. Many others also shared their opinion on the film. A fan wrote, “Watched the film with mixed emotions.” Another commented, “Yessss...! Made everyone cry.” One more shared, “Broke my heart.”



Ranvir Shorey also shared his views on Dil Bechara. He wrote on Twitter, “Just finished watching #DilBechara. Have to admit I took a few breaks to wipe away the tears. What an incredible talent we have lost. Hugs to you and the team, @CastingChhabra. Am sure it must be hard knowing he left you with his swan song.”

 

On Saturday, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had requested film critics to make an exception for the film. He tweeted, “I would request to all the respected film critics to kindly give an exception to #DilBechara & please consider this film as a tribute to #SushantSinghRajput and let’s celebrate this together.”

 

Also read: Dil Bechara movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput, one last time

Several Bollywood celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh and Taapsee Pannu paid tribute to the late actor by watching it first day as it premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Dil Bechara has been adapted from the famous John Green novel The Fault In Our Stars, and also marks Chhabra’s directorial debut. The film stars debutant actor Sanjana Sanghi opposite Rajput.

