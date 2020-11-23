Dil Bechara’s Sanjana Sanghi to star in Aditya Roy Kapur’s Om The Battle Within

Sanjana Sanghi has been finalised as the leading lady opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Om The Battle Within. Sanjana had made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, which turned out to be the actor’s last film after his death on June 14.

Directed by Kapil Verma, Om The Battle Within is produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. The film will be shot in India and abroad, with shooting expected to end by March next year. Ahmed Khan says, “In her debut film, Sanjana handled her role with great maturity and in OM, the character what she plays is of a young girl who handles great responsibilities and she is perfectly suited for it.”

Talking about her new film, Sanjana said, “Getting to delve into the action genre so early on, is something I view as an absolute honour and have immense gratitude for to my producers, Ahmed Khan, Zee Studios and my director Kapil for the potential they have seen in me being able to pull of such a unique part in our film. After exploring many scripts and possibilities for a while, Om felt just right since it was the spectrum jump I was looking for in terms of throwing myself into an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner being executed in a never-seen-before way that is going to present me with new and exciting challenges.”

She added, “My character Kavya is a girl I know each of us young girls in India aspires to be. She is confident, extremely hard working and sharp, empathetic, brave and a crucial tenet of our film. She’s nothing like we’ve ever seen before on celluloid. I’m so excited to bring her to life, and I know I’m going to learn so much from her I’m doing tons of action in the film, and various kinds of training and prep for the same is ongoing. It’s testing and pushing me both physically and mentally, but is so thrilling! Getting to work with Adi is the best part of it all, he’s working so hard for the film and is going to shine.”