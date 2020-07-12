Sections
Home / Bollywood / Dil Bechara song Taare Gin has Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi counting the stars. See first look

Dil Bechara song Taare Gin has Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi counting the stars. See first look

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi has shared a still from the upcoming song of the film, Taare Gin. This is actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 15:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in a still from Dil Bechara song, Taare Gin.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi has shared a still from the film’s upcoming song Taare Gin. The slow song talks about stars and what love feels like.

Sharing the still and a few lyrics of the song on Instagram, Sanjana wrote, “Ek haseen mazaa hai yeh, Mazaa hai ya, Sazaa hai yeh? - Taare Gin,Dil Bechara.”

She further added, “One of my absolute favourite behind the scenes moments with Sushant while shooting the scene you all love. Don’t know why, I just feel a little bit better every time I see this photograph.• “Abhi Nahi, ya Kabhi Nahi? KABHI NAHI! Chal Jhoothi!”

Music maestro AR Rahman has given music for the song which has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal have sung the slow but playful song, which reaches a crescendo in the end.



Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director turned filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra. It is Sushant’s last film, which will be available for free viewing on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.

 

The eponymous title track of the film released on Friday, leaving his admirers with a bundle of mixed emotions as they saw the late actor perform his final solo dance routine with panache. Farah Khan has choreographed the song, beautifully capturing Rajput’s love for dance and camera. The song has been shot in a single take.

Also read: Farah Khan shares photo from her mehendi ceremony, says she’s inherited her mother’s double chin. See pics

Chabbra shared the story behind the making of the song on his Instagram page. He said Khan came on board the project without charging a single penny for choreographing the song because she wanted to work with him and Rajput.

Dil Bechara, is an official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, which was based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. It chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie (Sanghi), who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The film is is penned by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Girl whose cremation was stopped at Balongi on Sat died by suicide: Police
Jul 12, 2020 16:26 IST
UK examining infrastructure to smooth flow of EU trade: Cabinet secy Michael Gove
Jul 12, 2020 16:25 IST
Eight-days-old girl, youngest Covid-19 casualty, among 16 deaths reported on Saturday
Jul 12, 2020 16:24 IST
BJP steps up attack on government over Lockdown 3.0 in Pune
Jul 12, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.