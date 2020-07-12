Dil Bechara song Taare Gin has Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi counting the stars. See first look

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi has shared a still from the film’s upcoming song Taare Gin. The slow song talks about stars and what love feels like.

Sharing the still and a few lyrics of the song on Instagram, Sanjana wrote, “Ek haseen mazaa hai yeh, Mazaa hai ya, Sazaa hai yeh? - Taare Gin,Dil Bechara.”

She further added, “One of my absolute favourite behind the scenes moments with Sushant while shooting the scene you all love. Don’t know why, I just feel a little bit better every time I see this photograph.• “Abhi Nahi, ya Kabhi Nahi? KABHI NAHI! Chal Jhoothi!”

Music maestro AR Rahman has given music for the song which has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal have sung the slow but playful song, which reaches a crescendo in the end.

Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director turned filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra. It is Sushant’s last film, which will be available for free viewing on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.

The eponymous title track of the film released on Friday, leaving his admirers with a bundle of mixed emotions as they saw the late actor perform his final solo dance routine with panache. Farah Khan has choreographed the song, beautifully capturing Rajput’s love for dance and camera. The song has been shot in a single take.

Chabbra shared the story behind the making of the song on his Instagram page. He said Khan came on board the project without charging a single penny for choreographing the song because she wanted to work with him and Rajput.

Dil Bechara, is an official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, which was based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. It chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie (Sanghi), who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The film is is penned by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.

