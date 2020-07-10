Dil Bechara Title Song: Sushant Singh Rajput rues getting friendzoned in impressive single take song

Disney+ Hotstar has shared the first song from their highly anticipated film, Dil Bechara. The title song features late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the star of his college, wowing everyone with a cool dance performance.

Watch Dil Bechara title track here

The song has been shot entirely in a single take. Sushant enters the enter with a peppy walk and ends up in between the audience, dancing with them. He swings his co-star, Sanjana Sanghi on her feet and takes selfies with his friends.

Dil Bechara is sung by AR Rahman and is about the tragedy of the ‘friend zone’. While Sushant has confessed his love for a girl, she merely ‘likes’ him and doesn’t miss him when he is not around.

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that it was the ‘last song that Sushant ever shot for’. He said, “Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That’s it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless.”

Farah said, “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant. We were friends for a long time but never worked together.” She added, “I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly, because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show.”

When Sushant wrapped up the song shoot in just half a day, Farah treated him to home-cooked food as a reward. “We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shooting in half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him. I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it. And this song is always going to be very special for me,” she said.

Dil Bechara is the last release of the actor who died on June 14. Dil Bechara, his final film, will release posthumously on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film marks the debut of Sanjana in a leading role. It is an adaptation of John Green’s popular novel, The Fault In Out Stars.