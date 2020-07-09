Sections
Dil Bechara title song teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput’s electric smile will light up your day. Watch

The first song from Dil Bechara will be released online on Friday at 12pm. The film is late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final movie.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 12:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the bright and electric Manny.

Adding to the anticipation, Disney+ Hotstar has shared a teaser of the upcoming title song of Dil Bechara. The film is late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film and marks the big Bollywood break of Sanjana Sanghi.

Dil Bechara song teaser shows a very happy Sushant flashing his electric smile while warming up for a dance performance. He slides across the dance floor in his sports jersey, sweatpants and sneakers as a spotlight follows him. The music is still being kept a secret and we get to only hear a few low beats in the teaser. However, the film’s trailer ended with the song and it was sung by AR Rahman. The lyrics went: ‘Dil Bechara, friendzone ka maara’.

 

“Here’s a glimpse of the liveliness that Manny brought and left Kizie in awe. Bringing the magic of the maestro, A.R. Rahman, to you. #DilBecharaTitleTrack out tomorrow, 12 noon,” read a tweet by Disney+ Hotstar.



The trailer for Dil Bechara surpassed the record of superhero film Avengers: Endgame to become the most liked trailer on YouTube in 24 hours. It is all set to break more records as it has raked in over 24 million views and has been liked over 5 million times within just 24 hours of being released.

The trailer of the film has received positive response from the viewers and many Bollywood celebrities, who have lauded it and Sushant’s performance in it.

The film, adapted from John Green’s book The Fault In Our Stars, sees Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi living their love story while Sanjana battles cancer. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios the film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

