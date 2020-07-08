Dil Bechara title track: Sushant Singh Rajput nailed last song in one take, Farah Khan treated him to home-cooked food

Sushant Singh Rajput nailed the shoot of his final song, the title track of Dil Bechara, in a single take. The song was choreographed by Farah Khan and the two rehearsed for just one day, before the shoot.

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that it was the ‘last song that Sushant ever shot for’. He said, “Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That’s it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless.”

The filmmaker added that Farah did not take any fee from Mukesh. “Farah di agreed to choreograph the song in a minute of my asking her. And she hasn’t charged me anything for this song,” he said.

Farah said, “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant. We were friends for a long time but never worked together.” She added, “I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly, because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show.”

When Sushant wrapped up the song shoot in just half a day, Farah treated him to home-cooked food as a reward. “We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shooting in half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him. I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it. And this song is always going to be very special for me,” she said.

Sushant died on June 14. Dil Bechara, his final film, will release posthumously on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi in a leading role.

