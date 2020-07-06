Sections
Home / Bollywood / Dil Bechara trailer a dream of my brother Sushant Singh Rajput, says Mukesh Chhabra as AR Rahman reveals film’s playlist

Dil Bechara trailer a dream of my brother Sushant Singh Rajput, says Mukesh Chhabra as AR Rahman reveals film’s playlist

Dil Bechara team of director Mukesh Chhabra, composer AR Rahman and actor Sanjana Sanghi shared their thoughts as film’s trailer came out.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Dil Bechara trailer released on Monday.

As Dil Bechara trailer landed on Monday, director Mukesh Chhabra penned an emotional note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film. Initially titled Kizzie Aur Manny, Dil Bechara was announced two years earlier as Chhabra’s debut but could only be released now. The actor died on June 14.

“Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart,so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath,” he wrote, “The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and in your hearts. It’s over to you now. For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I’m glad it’s free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts.”

 

 



Film’s composer AR Rahman also tweeted out the list of songs in Dil Bechara. There are nine tracks in the film.

“Here’s presenting to you, our labour of love. The #DilBecharaTrailer is out NOW. He was the one who healed her, and took away her pain by celebrating each and every little moment that mattered. We miss you so much, Sushant. Thank you, for all your love, the memories, the laughter and films,” film’s lead actor Sanjana Sanghi wrote.

 

he film will release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming giant has announced that it will be available for free viewing to subscribers as well as non-subscribers, as a tribute.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Going nuts over dairy alternatives: Here’s a lowdown on plant-based milk
Jul 06, 2020 18:36 IST
No pension causes heartburns among ex-UP cricketers
Jul 06, 2020 18:32 IST
Goat milk was like ‘elixir’ for village kids during lockdown
Jul 06, 2020 18:29 IST
‘Dream of my brother Sushant ’: Mukesh Chhabra shares Dil Bechara trailer
Jul 06, 2020 18:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.