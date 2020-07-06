Dil Bechara trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film is a tragic love story and we can’t stop our tears

Sushant Singh Rajput is back on screen one last time as Dil Bechara trailer came out on Monday. The experience was always going to be poignant, more so given the theme of the Mukesh Chhabra’s film. The official remake of Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort’s The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara casts Sushant and debutante Sanjana Sanghi as two youngsters battling cancer with a stoic aplomb.

The two fall for one another while bonding over music and movies. While Sushant’s cancer is in remission, Sanjana’s Kizie tries to distance her from himself so as not to hurt him. They then go on an adventure to Paris, which cements their bond further.

Dil Bechara will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The streaming platform has made the film available for free as a tribute to Sushant who died on June 14. This is the last film of the actor who has given memorable performances in MS Dhoni biopic, Chhichhore and many others.

Ahead of the trailer, Sanjana shared her nervousness on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Nobody told me this is what pre-trailer jitters can feel like!!! Stomach’s RUMBLING and ROARING. I can feel y’all and him are with us. #DilBechara.”

Sanjana Sanghi shared a picture on her Instagram stories ahead of the trailer release.

It is adapted from the famous novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green and will also see Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. Directed by Josh Boone, The Fault in Our Stars is a 2014 American romantic drama starring Shailene and Ansel with Laura Dern, Sam Trammell, Nat Wolff, and Willem Dafoe. Woodley played Hazel Grace Lancaster, a 16-year-old cancer patient, who has had cancer since she was a child. She meets Augustus who has lost a leg to the disease but his cancer is now in remission. The two start a touching and spirited romance.

After she introducing Gus to her favourite novel, he arranges for them to fly to Amsterdam to meet its alcoholic author. The two grow closer than ever during the journey, even as their disease continues to impact their lives.

Director Mukesh Chhabra had recently revealed that Sushant had not even read the script before giving his nod to star in the film. “I remember long ago Sushant had promised me that whenever I make my first film, he would star in it as the lead and he kept his promise. So when I approached him for Dil Bechara, he immediately said yes, without even reading the script. We always had this strong emotional connection,” he said.

Sushant worked very closely with Mukesh during the making of the film and always gave his creative suggestions to improve a scene. Sharing how Sushant helped him out in direction, Mukesh said, “He used to always help me improve the scene. He used to read with me and if at any point he felt that creatively the scene could be improved he used to always let me know. We used to sit together and discuss at length.”

