Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan dies, had tested positive for Covid-19

Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan has died in Mumbai. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 09:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan has died.

Aslam Khan, the younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, died early on Friday morning. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. He had tested positive for Covid-19. The news of his death was confirmed by Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Two of Dilip Kumar’s brothers, Aslam and Eshan Khan, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital last Saturday. After Aslam complained of breathlessness, he was rushed to the hospital, along with Eshan. Both of them tested positive for Covid-19 and were immediately admitted at the coronavirus ward of the hospital. Their oxygen saturation had dropped below 80%.

Dr Jalil Parker from the hospital had earlier told Hindustan Times, “They have been kept in ICU but we haven’t intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them.” Eshan is about 90 years of age while Aslam Khan was a few years younger.

