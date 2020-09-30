Sections
Home / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar shares pic with Saira Banu in his ‘favourite’ pink shirt, asks fans to shares photos of his ancestral home in Peshawar

Dilip Kumar has shared a picture with Saira Banu on his Twitter account. The photo shows them wearing similar pink coloured outfits, which Dilip said was his favourite colour. See their pictures here.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 17:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dilip Kumar’s picture with Saira Banu, shared on his official Twitter handle.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has shared a sweet treat for his fans and followers on Twitter. He has posted a picture of himself and his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu, enjoying a nice time in a lush garden, wearing matching, colourful outfits.

Both Dilip and Saira are seen in pink clothes. Sharing the photo, Dilip said, “Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us.” The actor’s fans showered the couple with love or sharing the rare photo. “So adorable,” wrote one. “You & mam are looking well Sir. Wishing you both good health & happiness always in life! For both of you,” wrote another.

 

 



Earlier on Wednesday,Dilip also retweeted a bunch of pictures of his ancestral home in Peshawar. He even asked his fans to send more. “Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar,” he wrote.

The provincial government in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have decided to purchase the ancestral houses of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar to conserve the historic buildings, which are in dilapidated condition and facing a threat of demolition. Both houses are situated in the Qissa Khwani Bazar area.

Recently, Dilip Kumar lost his two brothers to Covid-19. Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan tested positive for coronavirus in August and died within two weeks of one another. Ehsaan, 90 and Aslam, 88, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital after they complained of breathlessness.

Speaking to The Times of India, Saira said that family doesn’t wish to disclose the disturbing news to him. “To tell you the truth, Dilip saab has not been told that Aslam bhai and Ehsaan bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him,” she had said. Saira added, “We didn’t even tell him when Amitabh Bachchan contracted COVID-19 and was admitted in Nanavati Hospital; he’s very fond of Amitabh.”

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares hate messages, says she was called ‘kaali chudail’: End colourism

In March, Dilip Kumar, 97, had shared a health update on Twitter, saying that he and wife, actor Saira Banu, 75, were under “complete isolation” and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” he had said.

