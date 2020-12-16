Sections
Home / Bollywood / Diljit Dosanjh blasts Kangana Ranaut for claiming he disappeared after inciting farmers, says ‘have some shame’

Diljit Dosanjh blasts Kangana Ranaut for claiming he disappeared after inciting farmers, says ‘have some shame’

Diljit Dosanjh lashed out at Kangana Ranaut for accusing him of inciting farmers and then disappearing. He asked who gave her the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti national.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 18:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut accused Diljit Dosanjh of disappearing after inciting farmers.

Diljit Dosanjh fired back at Kangana Ranaut after she claimed that he disappeared after tweeting in support of the farmers protesting against the new farm bills. He also questioned who made her the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti-national.

Responding to a news article on Kangana’s tweet targeting him, Diljit tweeted in Punjabi, “Don’t even think that I have disappeared. Who gave her the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti national? Who made her the authority? Have some shame before you label farmers as anti nationals.”

 

Earlier on Wednesday, Kangana tweeted a video which seemed to show that farmers are clueless about why they are protesting. She wrote in Hindi, “I want Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, who are acting as local revolutionaries for the farmers, to make at least one video explaining to the farmers what they have to protest about. Both of them have disappeared after inciting farmers. Look at the state of the farmers and the country!”



“When famous celebrities instigate innocents, incite incidents like the Shaheen Bagh unrest and farmers’ protest, shouldn’t there be an investigation into them or a case filed against them? Is there no punishment for taking part in such anti-national activities?,” she added in another tweet.

 

 

In yet another tweet, Kangana claimed that the farmers’ protest resulted in a cumulative loss of Rs 70,000 crore, calling it the ‘serious consequences’ of the actions of Diljit and Priyanka. Prior to this, she targeted them for ‘misleading and encouraging’ the farmers’ protest.

 

Also read | Milind Soman on backlash for posting nude photo: ‘Why wouldn’t I put it? If you don’t want to follow me, don’t’

Earlier this month, Kangana was involved in a war of words with Diljit Dosanjh. It started with him referring to a tweet posted by her on November 27, in which she wrongly identified an old woman at the ongoing farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano, the face of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

After claiming that Bilkis was ‘available (for hire) in 100 rupees’, Kangana deleted the erroneous tweet. However, Diljit criticised her for spreading misinformation, which soon snowballed into a massive Twitter spat.

